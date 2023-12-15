Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel Deputies Padraig Mac LochLainn and Marian Harkin and Professor Pat O’Connor. Topics include JP McManus’s donation to the GAA and the Government’s handling of the immigration issue:

Hour two includes a chat with Natasha who tells of her struggle in getting treatment through the HSE.

Michael and Greg are joined for ‘That’s Entertainment’ by Sinead Breeen:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 December 2023
Lu Na McKinney
News, Top Stories

Strabane man convicted of wife’s murder loses appeal

15 December 2023
templemore garda college
News, Top Stories

8 new Garda recruits to be stationed in North West

15 December 2023
IW Manor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Burst water main leaves residents in Manorcunningham without water again

15 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 December 2023
Lu Na McKinney
News, Top Stories

Strabane man convicted of wife’s murder loses appeal

15 December 2023
templemore garda college
News, Top Stories

8 new Garda recruits to be stationed in North West

15 December 2023
IW Manor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Burst water main leaves residents in Manorcunningham without water again

15 December 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two arrested in connection with Monaghan crash which claimed lives of teenage girls on way to debs

15 December 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting hears concerns over failure to notify South Donegal community over plans to house 90 asylum seekers

15 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube