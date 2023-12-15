Public meeting hears concerns over failure to notify South Donegal community over plans to house 90 asylum seekers

Concerns over the failure to notify and consult a local community in South Donegal on plans to house 90 asylum seekers in a rural area were raised at a packed meeting last night.

It came to light yesterday that a property in Cavangarden was to be turned into a centre to house the group of men.

It was believed that a one year contract had been signed.

However, South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin told today’s Nine til Noon show that it was claimed last night that the owners of the building had not entered into an agreement with the Department: