Trial for murder of Private Sean Rooney postponed for six months

The military tribunal has heard that the trial of the man accused of the murder of Private Sean Rooney has been postponed until June on medial grounds.

The 23 year old UN peacekeeper was killed on December 14th 2022 when the convoy he was travelling in came under attack in Lebanon.

Mohammad Ayyad who was handed over to authorities by Hezbollah in December last year was last month released on bail on health grounds, he was not in attendance today.

Highland Radio’s Beirut correspondent, Hannah McCarthy was there.

She says concerns are growing following the latest delay:

