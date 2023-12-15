Trial of Sean Rooney murder accused expected to continue today

Another hearing is set today for the man on trial accused of the murder of Private Sean Rooney.

The 23 year old was killed on December 14th 2022 when the convoy he was travelling in came under attack in Lebanon.

Marking the first anniversary of his death in the Dail yesterday, Tanaiste Micheal Martin says his life full of courage, was cut short in the noble pursuit of peace.

Mohammad Ayyad who was handed over to authorities by Hezbollah in December last year was last month released on bail on health grounds.