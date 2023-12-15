Two arrested in connection with Monaghan crash which claimed lives of teenage girls on way to debs

Two people have been arrested in connection with a crash during the summer, which claimed the lives of two teenage girls on their way to the debs.

The incident happened near Clones in Monaghan.

The collision which happened on July 31st this year, resulted in the deaths of 17-year-old Kiea McCann and 16-year-old Dlava Mohamed.

The teenagers, and best friends were on their way to the Largy College school debs when the vehicle they were travelling in, hit a tree on a section of the N54 at Legnakelly near Clones in county Monaghan.

This morning, two men – aged in their 60s and 40s were arrested as part of the Garda investigation.

They’re being detained at a Garda Station in County Monaghan.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing, and further updates are expected to follow.