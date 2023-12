There’s a warning the Government needs to step in to fund nursing homes properly.

Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín says otherwise there’ll be ‘a vast amount of closures in the coming years.’

He’s reacting to the HIQA report showing the closure of 50 nursing homes in the past 4 years.

In Donegal, there were 43 fewer beds available in nursing homes across the county in 2022.

Deputy Tóibín says families are really worried older people will have no nursing home to go to: