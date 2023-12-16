Buncrana are U-21B champions

Buncrana have won this year’s U-21B final after defeating Dungloe at O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.
Full time: Buncrana 1-10, Dungloe 0-10.
A goal in the first half from Dylan Mulholland proved to be the decisive score of the match.
