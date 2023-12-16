Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Buncrana are U-21B champions

Buncrana have won this year’s U-21B final after defeating Dungloe at O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Full time: Buncrana 1-10, Dungloe 0-10.

A goal in the first half from Dylan Mulholland proved to be the decisive score of the match.

 

Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

Lorry driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in Donegal

16 December 2023
omagh drugs
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Dungannon following discovery of drugs

16 December 2023
Vape
News, Top Stories

Ban on selling of vapes to come into effect

16 December 2023
Dublin Airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Growth of unease over Dublin Airport expansion plans

16 December 2023
