It’s been a historic week for Derry with the reopening of the City Baths.

The facility on William Street has been closed for the past number of years to allow essential maintenance and health and safety works be carried out.

First built in 1959, the City Baths has been a popular leisure facility for generations.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue says the reopening is an opportunity for many to relive the memories they have of the City Baths: