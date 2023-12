A Donegal Senator has welcomed the unveiling of the bust of the late Lord David Trimble at Leinster House.

Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on Northern Ireland, Senator Niall Blaney said following the unveiling of the bust of John Hume, he seen it fit to have both parties involved in the Good Friday Agreement honoured in this way at Leinster House.

He added that having both sides represented reminds politicians that there is still work to be done: