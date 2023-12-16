Double success for Donegal jockeys down under

Martin Harley in Yellow

Donegal jockeys Martin Harley and Dylan Browne McMonigle had double success down under today.

Martin Harley won two races in a row at Eagle Farm racecourse in Brisbane, Australia.

His first win was onboard Great House for trainer Chris Waller, while later in the day he was first past the post on Abounding, trained by Robert Heathcote.

Elsewhere, Dylan Browne McMonagle secured a double at Caulfield racecourse in Melbourne.

Dylan first win of the day was on Running By for trainer Ciaron Maher & David Eustace, later they would team up again to be first past the post onboard Boldinho.

McMonigle winnings from the two races amount to $260,000.