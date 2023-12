Gaoth Dobhair have beaten Glenswilly to retain their U21 A title at O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Full time: Gaoth Dobhair 0-11, Glenswilly 0-09.

Glenswilly led the entire game until the 31st minute of the second half, when two points from Cronan McFadden sealed his club’s 8th title at this level.

Hers’s Ryan Ferry and Brendan Kilcoyne after the final whistle: