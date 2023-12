Gardaí in Donegal are reminding the public to be vigilant on the roads and to be mindful of speed limits.

This comes after Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a fully laden articulated lorry being driven at 115 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre per hour speed zone.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and proceedings have commenced.

Donegal Gardaí have asked for people to slow down on the roads and to avoid making reckless decisions when driving.