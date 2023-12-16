Reaction: Gaoth Dobhair make it two in-a-row in U21A

Cronan McFadden

Gaoth Dobair retained and won their 8th U21 A title in O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

It ended: Gaoth Dobhair 0-11, Glenswilly 0-09.

At halftime, Gaoth Dobhair trailed Glendwilly by three points.

31 minutes into the second half, the Gaeltacht Men only got back on level terms for the first time in the match.

Two late points from Cronan McFadden sealed the win for his club.

Here’s Ryan Ferry speaking to Cronan after the victory:

Ryan also spoke with winning manger Christopher McFadden: