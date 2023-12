Schools in Donegal have received laptops from Tata Consultancy Service yesterday.

TCS cybersecurity executives have presented 50 laptops to local schools including Scoil Iosagain Buncrana and Scoil An Leinbh Íosa.

The company has provided 120 laptops to the Donegal Intercultural Platform in the past.

They say the impactful gestures align with the Corporate and Social Responsibility program run within the organisation.