Christmas Market begins today on Omagh Main Street

Today marks the beginning of the week long Christmas Market on Omagh Main Street.

The event, running daily from 3pm to 8pm (excluding this Tuesday), will contain festive delights, local artisans and live music.

The Main Street Christmas Market is set to transform Omagh into a winter wonderland with over 30 stalls featuring gifts and treats.

There will be musical performances including St. Conor’s Primary Choir who will perform tomorrow from 3pm to 4pm, the Knotty Pine Band from 5pm to 7pm and more. (See below).

Sunday, 17th – Sunday Sessions (Folk and Trad music in Sean Og’s 5:30pm)

Monday, 18th – 3-4pm – St. Conor’s Primary Choir // 5-7pm – Knotty Pine: Let the Knotty Pine band serenade you into the evening with their delightful musical performance.

Tuesday, 19th – market is not on.

Wednesday, 20th – Omagh Music Academy (6-7:30pm)

Thursday, 21st – Moore Family (6-7:30pm)

Friday, 22nd – Blue Notes (6-7:30pm)

For more information, see here.