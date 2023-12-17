Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Christmas Market begins today on Omagh Main Street

Today marks the beginning of the week long Christmas Market on Omagh Main Street.

The event, running daily from 3pm to 8pm (excluding this Tuesday), will contain festive delights, local artisans and live music.

The Main Street Christmas Market is set to transform Omagh into a winter wonderland with over 30 stalls featuring gifts and treats.

There will be musical performances including St. Conor’s Primary Choir who will perform tomorrow from 3pm to 4pm, the Knotty Pine Band from 5pm to 7pm and more. (See below).

 

  • Sunday, 17th – Sunday Sessions (Folk and Trad music in Sean Og’s 5:30pm)
  • Monday, 18th – 3-4pm – St. Conor’s Primary Choir // 5-7pm – Knotty Pine: Let the Knotty Pine band serenade you into the evening with their delightful musical performance.
  • Tuesday, 19th – market is not on.
  • Wednesday, 20th – Omagh Music Academy (6-7:30pm)
  • Thursday, 21st – Moore Family (6-7:30pm)
  • Friday, 22nd – Blue Notes (6-7:30pm)

For more information, see here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

christmas lights
News, Top Stories

Christmas Market begins today on Omagh Main Street

17 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Burglary in Derry – detectives appeal for information

17 December 2023
Learner Driver
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney welcomes government decision not to force drivers over 70 years to re-take their test

17 December 2023
Domestic Sexual Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sex Workers Alliance of Ireland says stigma facing industry must be broken down

17 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

christmas lights
News, Top Stories

Christmas Market begins today on Omagh Main Street

17 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Burglary in Derry – detectives appeal for information

17 December 2023
Learner Driver
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney welcomes government decision not to force drivers over 70 years to re-take their test

17 December 2023
Domestic Sexual Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sex Workers Alliance of Ireland says stigma facing industry must be broken down

17 December 2023
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters not out in Donegal tonight

17 December 2023
Christmas Dinner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Community Christmas Dinner event in Buncrana hosted by Exchange Inishowen

17 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube