Burglary in Derry – detectives appeal for information

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at residential premises in the Rossbay area of Clooney, Derry in the early hours of this morning.

It was reported that three men, described as wearing dark clothing with hoods up and faces covered, had gained entry to a house in the area at around 4am this morning by smashing a pane of glass in the rear door.

A woman in her 90s was alone in the property and was prevented from leaving her bedroom by one of the men while the other two ransacked her home.

At this stage, it is not believed that anything was stolen.

Before leaving empty-handed, the men cut the internal wire to the phone to prevent the woman from seeking assistance, leaving her unable to raise the alarm until 7.00am.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Police officers have reason to believe that this burglary may be linked to three other suspected attempted break-ins in the area overnight.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information is invited to get in contact with Police on 101.