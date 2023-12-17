Donegal Senator Niall Blaney welcomes government decision not to force drivers over 70 years to re-take their test

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney has welcomed the government’s decision not to force drivers aged over 70 years to re-take their driving tests.

Medical examinations and refresher courses were among the EU proposals for drivers over 70 in relation to their driving.

Senator Blaney says that the road safety issues in the country are not related to that age category.

He says that the system we have is currently working very well and that extracurricular activities for driving lessons in schools would be a much better approach: