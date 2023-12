At a cost of close to a billion euro a year, the Irish public should expect no interruption to their national search and rescue service.

That’s according to Waterford Independent TD Matt Shanahan who says the transition between providers should not result in the restriction of vital services.

It follows reports the Waterford base may close for over 6 months to facilitate retraining of staff by new provider Bristow Group.

Deputy Shanahan says the community heavily relies on the facility…