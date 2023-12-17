Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Donegal this month

A number of pop-up COVID-19 clinics are being held in Donegal this month.

Those eligible will be able to avail of their booster vaccinations at a number of locations across the counties.

A first booster is recommended for all adults aged 18 years and older.

After this, seasonal boosters are recommended for some people at higher risk of COVID-19 illness.

The first of the vaccination clinics available will be held this Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm at The Vestry, St Conal’s Campus in Letterkenny.

Further clinics will be held at:

  • Buncrana Primary Care Centre (Buncrana, Co. Donegal F93 E12W – Dec 22nd 1pm to 4pm and Dec 29th 1pm to 4pm)
  • Donegal Primary Care Centre (Donegal Town, Co. Donegal F94 PD8W – Dec 22nd 1pm to 4pm and Dec 29th 1pm to 4pm)
  • Dungloe Mental Health Hub (Dungloe, Co. Donegal F94 Y326 – Dec 22nd 1pm to 4pm and Dec 29th 1pm to 4pm)
  • The Vestry, St Conals Campus (Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92 TD92 – Dec 19th 2pm to 4pm and Dec 21st 2pm to 4pm)

 

