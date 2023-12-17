Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Donegal this month

A number of pop-up COVID-19 clinics are being held in Donegal this month.

Those eligible will be able to avail of their booster vaccinations at a number of locations across the counties.

A first booster is recommended for all adults aged 18 years and older.

After this, seasonal boosters are recommended for some people at higher risk of COVID-19 illness.

The first of the vaccination clinics available will be held this Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm at The Vestry, St Conal’s Campus in Letterkenny.

Further clinics will be held at: