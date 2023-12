Four Masters overcame Faughs of Monaghan to reach this year’s Ulster Minor Club final.

Full time in Belfast: Four Masters 6-14, Faughs 1-01.

A 28-point victory in the end sees the Blue and White reach their second Ulster Minor Club final in a row.

Four Masters will now face either Cavan Gaels or Mayobridge GAC (down) next.

On Sunday Sport, Ciaran Cannon spoke with the manager of the minors, Odie McBride: