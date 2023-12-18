Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

ATU to receive highest mental health funding allocation in the country

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris has today announced €5 million in mental health support for students.

This funding is to invest in the wellbeing and support of students across the country and universities have the flexibility to use the funding to address the needs of their student population.

Over €431,000 has been allocated for mental health support for ATU, the highest allocation in the country.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh has welcomed the announcement by Minister Harris and says that this funding will provide a range of supports for students who are struggling……

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU to receive highest mental health funding allocation in the country

18 December 2023
christmas lights
News, Top Stories

Christmas Market begins today on Omagh Main Street

17 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Burglary in Derry – detectives appeal for information

17 December 2023
Learner Driver
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney welcomes government decision not to force drivers over 70 years to re-take their test

17 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU to receive highest mental health funding allocation in the country

18 December 2023
christmas lights
News, Top Stories

Christmas Market begins today on Omagh Main Street

17 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Burglary in Derry – detectives appeal for information

17 December 2023
Learner Driver
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney welcomes government decision not to force drivers over 70 years to re-take their test

17 December 2023
Domestic Sexual Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sex Workers Alliance of Ireland says stigma facing industry must be broken down

17 December 2023
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters not out in Donegal tonight

17 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube