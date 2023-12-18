ATU to receive highest mental health funding allocation in the country

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris has today announced €5 million in mental health support for students.

This funding is to invest in the wellbeing and support of students across the country and universities have the flexibility to use the funding to address the needs of their student population.

Over €431,000 has been allocated for mental health support for ATU, the highest allocation in the country.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh has welcomed the announcement by Minister Harris and says that this funding will provide a range of supports for students who are struggling……