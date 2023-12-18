Cockhill and Buncrana get home Junior Cup ties but Rovers go on the road again

The Inishowen sides will have home advantage in the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup but Letterkenny Rovers will be on the road again.

Having won on penalties in the previous round down in Wexford, Rovers will head west to Galway to take on Mervue United.

Cockhill Celtic and Buncrana Hearts will have the benefit of home advantage following this mornings draw.

Cockhill will welcome Limerick’s Askeaton Kilcornan to the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Ground next month while Buncrana who reached the quarter finals last season will host Dublin’s Harding FC in the last 32 of the competition.

Games will be played on the weekend of the 21st January 2024.