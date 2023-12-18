Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cockhill and Buncrana get home Junior Cup ties but Rovers go on the road again

The Inishowen sides will have home advantage in the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup but Letterkenny Rovers will be on the road again.

Having won on penalties in the previous round down in Wexford, Rovers will head west to Galway to take on Mervue United.

Cockhill Celtic and Buncrana Hearts will have the benefit of home advantage following this mornings draw.

Cockhill will welcome Limerick’s Askeaton Kilcornan to the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Ground next month while Buncrana who reached the quarter finals last season will host Dublin’s Harding FC in the last 32 of the competition.

Games will be played on the weekend of the 21st January 2024.

psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Shooting in Curryneirin, Derry last night

18 December 2023
IMG_2382
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation into walking with Bloody Sunday families ‘farce’ – SDLP leader

18 December 2023
Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing Strabane man

18 December 2023
bus
News, Top Stories

TFI announce new south Donegal route

18 December 2023
Advertisement

