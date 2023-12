Donegal Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle hit winning form at the weekend in Australia.

After a number of weeks finishing second, Dylan took five wins over three days down under, teaming up with trainer Ciaron Maher & David Eustace.

He won onboard, Exceed the Dream, Epic Proportions, Running By, Boldinho and Flamin’Romans with three of those wins at the Caulfield Track.

Dylan has been telling the Australian media why he opted out of Ireland for a few months.