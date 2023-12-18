Derry councillor condemns attack on elderly woman

A Derry councillor has expressed her concern for elderly and vulnerable people in the community following a break-in in Derry yesterday.

Detectives are appealing for information following the break-in where a 90 year old woman was isolated in her house by four male intruders at around 4am yesterday.

The intruders left empty-handed, however, the woman has been left traumatised after the ordeal.

Cllr Niree McMorris says that it is important to check in on elderly neighbours during this time of year as there is a heightened spate of burglaries: