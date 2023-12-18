Emergency services at scene of crash on Letterkenny-Lifford road

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the main Letterkenny to Lifford road.
The collision is believed to have occurred shortly before 7pm in the Manorcunningham area.
No further details are known at this time.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the main Letterkenny to Lifford road.
The collision is believed to have occurred shortly before 7pm in the Manorcunningham area.
No further details are known at this time.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland