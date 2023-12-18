Family of Jasmine McMonagle reach out to those in fear

The family of Jasmine McMonagle have made a stoic post on Facebook in a bid to reach those who may be living in a dangerous or abusive environment this festive season.

Just over two weeks will mark the 5th anniversary of the Killygordon woman who was murdered in her home by her former partner Richard Burke.

They say that Jasmine loved Christmas, and though the holiday won’t be the same for their family it’s important to try and reach out to people.

Attached was a list of organisations that victims of domestic abuse can contact, which can be found below.

Burke was sentenced 15 years in prison, with the last 12 months suspended for the manslaughter of Ms McMonagle in March of this year.