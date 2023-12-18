Hundreds gain Irish citizenship today

Hundreds of people have become Irish citizens today, following official conferring ceremonies in Dublin.

Two days worth of ceremonies are taking place at the Convention Centre.

Between today and tomorrow, 6,000 new Irish Citizens will be conferred across six ceremonies.

There was great excitement ahead of the first ceremony.

The then future Irish citizens were welcomed by the Army band, before taking an oath of fidelity to Ireland.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee spoke before taking to the stage to welcome new Irish citizens.

Hundreds of cheers, before a night of celebrations, and a few inspiring quotes from our new citizens.

Alex Rowley at the Convention Centre in Dublin.