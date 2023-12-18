Investigation into walking with Bloody Sunday families ‘farce’ – SDLP leader

The SDLP Leader says there is no person and no power that will ever stop him from standing with the Bloody Sunday families in their fight for justice.

Colum Eastwood attended Strand Road police station on Friday afternoon to lodge a protest after police sought to interview him under caution for walking with Bloody Sunday families to Bishop Street courthouse on August 25th for a hearing Involving soldier F.

He has described the process as a ‘farce’.

Police as enquiries are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.

In a social media video, the Foyle MP says he presented at the police station to tell them that they should not be hauling victims and their families in for questioning: