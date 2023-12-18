Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Investigation into walking with Bloody Sunday families ‘farce’ – SDLP leader

The SDLP Leader says there is no person and no power that will ever stop him from standing with the Bloody Sunday families in their fight for justice.

Colum Eastwood attended Strand Road police station on Friday afternoon to lodge a protest after police sought to interview him under caution for walking with Bloody Sunday families to Bishop Street courthouse on August 25th for a hearing Involving soldier F.

He has described the process as a ‘farce’.

Police as enquiries are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.

In a social media video, the Foyle MP says he presented at the police station to tell them that they should not be hauling victims and their families in for questioning:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Shooting in Curryneirin, Derry last night

18 December 2023
IMG_2382
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation into walking with Bloody Sunday families ‘farce’ – SDLP leader

18 December 2023
Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing Strabane man

18 December 2023
bus
News, Top Stories

TFI announce new south Donegal route

18 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Shooting in Curryneirin, Derry last night

18 December 2023
IMG_2382
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation into walking with Bloody Sunday families ‘farce’ – SDLP leader

18 December 2023
Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing Strabane man

18 December 2023
bus
News, Top Stories

TFI announce new south Donegal route

18 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 December 2023
gardapic2
News, Top Stories

Jogger knocked down in Moville in road traffic incident

18 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube