Jogger knocked down in Moville in road traffic incident

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for information following a road traffic incident in the Moville area of Donegal on Monday morning, 18th December 2023.

A car collided with a male jogger on the R238 Derry to Moville Road. The male (50s) has since been taken to Altnagelvin Hospital to receive treatment, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information on this incident or who was in the area between 7am and 8am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to the motorist involved in the collision who had stopped to assist the man after the collision, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

