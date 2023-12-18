Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Police concerned for missing Strabane man

Police in Strabane say they’re concerned for the welfare of a missing man.

33 year old Patrick McColgan was last seen in the Altiskane area of the town at around 8:30pm last night.

He’s described as being approximately 5ft 4 in height, of a slim build with short dark hair and it’s believed he was wearing green tracksuit bottoms.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Patrick or who has seen anyone matching his description to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Shooting in Curryneirin, Derry last night

18 December 2023
IMG_2382
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation into walking with Bloody Sunday families ‘farce’ – SDLP leader

18 December 2023
Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing Strabane man

18 December 2023
bus
News, Top Stories

TFI announce new south Donegal route

18 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Shooting in Curryneirin, Derry last night

18 December 2023
IMG_2382
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation into walking with Bloody Sunday families ‘farce’ – SDLP leader

18 December 2023
Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing Strabane man

18 December 2023
bus
News, Top Stories

TFI announce new south Donegal route

18 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 December 2023
gardapic2
News, Top Stories

Jogger knocked down in Moville in road traffic incident

18 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube