Police concerned for missing Strabane man

Police in Strabane say they’re concerned for the welfare of a missing man.

33 year old Patrick McColgan was last seen in the Altiskane area of the town at around 8:30pm last night.

He’s described as being approximately 5ft 4 in height, of a slim build with short dark hair and it’s believed he was wearing green tracksuit bottoms.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Patrick or who has seen anyone matching his description to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.