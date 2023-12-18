Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Shooting in Curryneirin, Derry last night

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was shot in Curryneirin last night, Sunday 17 December.

Police received a report just after 6:50pm yesterday evening from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a man in his 20s had been shot in the Ridgeway Drive area.

It was reported a shot had been fired at a house and a man inside the property had sustained an injury to his thigh and was treated at hospital.

From enquiries to date, detectives believe a number of masked men were involved in the shooting and may have fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said: “This was a brutal attack which has left the victim, not just physically injured but also traumatised”.

Two other adults and a child were in the house at the time of the shooting.

They were not injured.

Police in Derry are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

This also includes anyone with CCTV or drivers with dash cams. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1410 of 17/12/23.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Shooting in Curryneirin, Derry last night

18 December 2023
IMG_2382
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation into walking with Bloody Sunday families ‘farce’ – SDLP leader

18 December 2023
Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing Strabane man

18 December 2023
bus
News, Top Stories

TFI announce new south Donegal route

18 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Shooting in Curryneirin, Derry last night

18 December 2023
IMG_2382
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigation into walking with Bloody Sunday families ‘farce’ – SDLP leader

18 December 2023
Strabane Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing Strabane man

18 December 2023
bus
News, Top Stories

TFI announce new south Donegal route

18 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 December 2023
gardapic2
News, Top Stories

Jogger knocked down in Moville in road traffic incident

18 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube