Shooting in Curryneirin, Derry last night

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was shot in Curryneirin last night, Sunday 17 December.

Police received a report just after 6:50pm yesterday evening from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a man in his 20s had been shot in the Ridgeway Drive area.

It was reported a shot had been fired at a house and a man inside the property had sustained an injury to his thigh and was treated at hospital.

From enquiries to date, detectives believe a number of masked men were involved in the shooting and may have fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said: “This was a brutal attack which has left the victim, not just physically injured but also traumatised”.

Two other adults and a child were in the house at the time of the shooting.

They were not injured.

Police in Derry are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

This also includes anyone with CCTV or drivers with dash cams. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1410 of 17/12/23.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.