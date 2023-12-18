Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Talks continue in Stormont in a bid to restore executive

Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State will meet Stormont’s main political parties again later.

“Final details” are being discussed around the UK Government’s 2.5 billon pounds offer for an incoming Stormont Executive.

Mr Heaton Harris says the parties have had time to consider what he’s calling a generous package offered by the government to support Northern Ireland’s public services.

He says he’s looking forward to discussing the final details with the parties over the coming days.

In an email, seen by journalist James Gould,  sent by DUP leader Geoffrey Donaldson to party members, he said that the government needs to provide much more in its offer for Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane called on Sir Geoffrey to seize momentum behind the talks and to return to power sharing.

Love Donegal Day
News, Top Stories

Success of tourism on peninsula depends on level of council support – Cllr Albert Doherty

18 December 2023
Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan 2023-2029
News, Top Stories

OPR refers elements of Letterkenny Plan to minister

18 December 2023
Filling kettle_Boil Water
News, Top Stories

Water outage in Ballyshannon

18 December 2023
Sheep
News, Top Stories

Sheep and goat census forms issued

18 December 2023
