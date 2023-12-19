Car in Letterkenny left scraped

An incident of criminal damage in Letterkenny is being investigated that seen a car damaged.

At 7:30pm on Tuesday last on Main Street a boy and two girls walked past a car.

It appears that the boy deliberately caused a large scrape to the passenger side.

The three were walking in the direction of Upper Main Street/Old Courthouse at the time.

Gardaí are seeking dashcam footage from the area around that time.

They are also asking for the boy to come forward.

They’ve added that CCTV is being checked from businesses in the area.