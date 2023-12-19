Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Car in Letterkenny left scraped

An incident of criminal damage in Letterkenny is being investigated that seen a car damaged.

At 7:30pm on Tuesday last on Main Street a boy and two girls walked past a car.

It appears that the boy deliberately caused a large scrape to the passenger side.

The three were walking in the direction of Upper Main Street/Old Courthouse at the time.

Gardaí are seeking dashcam footage from the area around that time.

They are also asking for the boy to come forward.

They’ve added that CCTV is being checked from businesses in the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Still no agreement as Northern Secretary says talks on the Windsor Framework are over

19 December 2023
broken window smashed
News, Top Stories

Glass door smashed in Castlefinn

19 December 2023
windy
News, Top Stories

Strong winds forecast for Donegal

19 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Still no agreement as Northern Secretary says talks on the Windsor Framework are over

19 December 2023
broken window smashed
News, Top Stories

Glass door smashed in Castlefinn

19 December 2023
windy
News, Top Stories

Strong winds forecast for Donegal

19 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 December 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Car in Letterkenny left scraped

19 December 2023
robbery
News, Top Stories

Playstation and TV stolen from Letterkenny home

19 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube