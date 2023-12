A Donegal Deputy has reminded the public to be vigilant following an explosion of financial fraud.

Fraud is the biggest crime committed in counties such as Donegal, that’s according to Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty.

There has been an increase of 417% in text message scams since 2019.

Deputy Doherty says an increase in Garda support is needed to tackle financial fraud and scams…………..