Donegal Hospice reaches milestone in extension and refurbishment project

Isobell Rodgers, Chairperson of the Donegal Hospice Committee

The Donegal Hospice has reached a major milestone today in its planned extension and refurbishment project.

It’s been confirmed that a planning application has been submitted for the works which will include the construction of four new apartments at the facility for patients and families at Knocknamona, Letterkenny as well as the provision of additional rooms for physiotherapy, occupational therapy and social work services.

Refurbishment works are set to be carried out also to enhance and modernise the existing building.

Isobell Rodgers, Chairperson of the Donegal Hospice Committee says the project will enable the continued provision of the essential end-of-life care they deliver:

burglary
News, Top Stories

Home burgled in Redcastle

19 December 2023
sheep
News, Top Stories

Farmers in Fanad and Dunlewey urged to be vigilant following sheep thefts

19 December 2023
Donegal Hospice
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Hospice reaches milestone in extension and refurbishment project

19 December 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Young pedestrian struck in Buncrana

19 December 2023
Advertisement

