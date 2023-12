A glass door of a house was smashed in Castlefinn on Saturday evening last.

The incident happened in Emmet park shortly after 8:40p.m.

The glass door of a house was smashed.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who travelled in the area of Emmet Park or Castlefinn between 8pm and 9pm and who had a dash cam to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Or to get in contact if they have any relevant information for Gardaí.