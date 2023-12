A house was burgled in Clar, Redcastle in the early hours of this morning.

At around 4.45am the resident heard an intruder who had then fled.

The rear window of the house was breached and entry gained.

A number of items were disturbed within the house and a purse containing bank cards had been stolen.

Gardaí are asking for those who believe they may have information, particularly in relation to suspicious vehicles to get in touch.