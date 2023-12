A post-mortem examination is taking place today on the body of a man who died in a fatal crash in Manorcunningham yesterday evening.

The man, aged in his 30s was a passenger in the two vehicle collision which occurred at around 7pm at Carrickballydooey.

Both drivers are receiving treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital to what Gardai say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Inspector Paul McGee is appealing for information: