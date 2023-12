The N13 Letterkenny to Lifford Road has reopened between Manor Roundabout and Dromoghill after a fatal collision last night.

A man, aged in his 30s was a front seat passenger in one of two cars which collided at around 7pm at Carrickballydooey.

Both drivers are receiving treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital to what Gardai say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardai are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward.