Man confirmed dead at scene of Manorcunningham collision

A man has sadly passed away following a road traffic collision in Manorcunningham yesterday evening at around 7pm.

The man in his 30s was a passenger in the two vehicle collision.

His body has been removed to the mortuary of Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Both drivers of the vehicles were are being treated for their injuries at the hospital which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The N14 at Carrickballydooey is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were on the N14 yesterday between 6.30pm and 7pm and who may have camera or dashcam footage is asked to make this available.

Anyone with information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.