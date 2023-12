The man killed in a fatal crash in Manorcunningham last night has been named locally as Paul Mooney from Ramelton.

Mr Mooney aged in his 30s was a passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene of the two car collision at Carrickballydooey.

Both drivers are receiving treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital to what Gardai say are non-life-threatening injuries.

The road between Letterkenny and Lifford has reopened following a technical examination of the scene.