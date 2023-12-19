Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
OPR submissions could delay decision on new County Development Plan – Canning

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Planning Committee says he doubts whether the new County Development Plan can be agreed before the local elections in June.

Following the end of the first public consultation in October, a report from Chief Executive John McLaughlin outlining a number of proposed alterations is being circulated to all councillors.

It will be considered at a series of meetings in January and February, with a view towards going back to consultation with a revised draft in March, and agreeing a new plan by the end of May.

However, Planning SPC Chair Cllr Paul Canning says that timetable is very optimistic, particularly given that some of the observations of the Office of the Planning Regulator are at variance with the members’ wishes………

