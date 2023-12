Active drugs users are going to be trained in how to prevent overdoses in a pilot programme in Donegal.

It follows a rise in the number of overdoses associated with nitazenes, which can be thirty times more potent than fentanyl.

The HSE will train drug users and those close to them in how to use naloxone which reverses the effects of opioids.

The pilot programme will begin in 16 locations from next month according to the Irish Examiner.