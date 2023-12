Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at Windmill View, Glencar,Letterkenny on Monday the 11th of December.

The incident is reported to have happened between 6pm and 11pm.

The glass on the back door was smashed and entry was gained.

The house was ransacked and a Playstation 4, a 50 inch Bush TV and a copper water cylinder were stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have observed suspicious activity in the area between those times to make contact with them.