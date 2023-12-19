Still no agreement as Northern Secretary says talks on the Windsor Framework are over

The North’s Secretary of State says talks with the DUP about the Windsor Framework are over – as he offers an improved financial package for a restored Executive.

The UK Government is now offering 3 point 3 billion pounds, an improved offer of almost a billion.

It’s dependent on the restoration of the Executive, which the DUP says won’t happen before Christmas.

Chris Heaton-Harris says health and policing will be among the beneficiaries………..

However, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson says his party has concerns, and he wasn’t aware the talking was over………….