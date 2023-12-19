Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Still no agreement as Northern Secretary says talks on the Windsor Framework are over

The North’s Secretary of State says talks with the DUP about the Windsor Framework are over – as he offers an improved financial package for a restored Executive.

The UK Government is now offering 3 point 3 billion pounds, an improved offer of almost a billion.

It’s dependent on the restoration of the Executive, which the DUP says won’t happen before Christmas.

Chris Heaton-Harris says health and policing will be among the beneficiaries………..

However, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson says his party has concerns, and he wasn’t aware the talking was over………….

