Would you like to join the Highland Radio Sports team

Highland Radio is seeking applications for a producer/presenter to join our busy sports team.

The ideal candidate will take direction from the Head of Sport and will be required to produce and present our main sport programmes and bulletins.

Must have an interest in sport across the North West and be able to retrieve and assemble stories while constructing scripts for on-air broadcasts and our website.

A strong knowledge of multi-media and social networks will also be required.

The position is on a four day basis that includes weekends.

Those wishing to apply should forward a CV to Highland Radio Sport, Pine Hill, Mountain Top, Letterkenny F92VW08 or via email to hr@highlandradio.com.

The closing date for applications is the 5th January 2024.

Top Stories

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Still no agreement as Northern Secretary says talks on the Windsor Framework are over

19 December 2023
broken window smashed
News, Top Stories

Glass door smashed in Castlefinn

19 December 2023
windy
News, Top Stories

Strong winds forecast for Donegal

19 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 December 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

