Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision in which a youth was struck in Ardaravan Square, Buncrana yesterday evening.

It happened between 4.30pm and 5pm.

The pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle in question has been described as a dark coloured saloon.

Those who witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage is asked to contact Gardaí.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh made the following appeal on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show: