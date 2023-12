19 schools in Donegal are to benefit from over €172,000 in STEM grants.

Two post primary schools 17 primary schools are among 531 schools nationwide that will share a total of €4.7 million.

The STEM grant scheme aims to empower schools to provide the required STEM education to all students.

Welcoming the funding announcement, Minister Charlie McConalogue says such subjects play a key role in helping stuents develop valuable skills that they can use in diverse sectors.