‘Be prepared – Know where to go’ – Saolta advice for Christmas

People across the North West are being urged to know their care options this Christmas.

Tony Canavan, CEO of Saolta University Health Care Group says while this time of year is an extremely busy period for hospitals, additional resources and plans are in place to deal with an increased demand.

‘Be prepared – Know where to go’ is the advice from the Saolta University Health Care Group ahead of Christmas.

People are advised to; visit your local pharmacy for advice and treating the common cold and contact your family doctor as necessary.

The NoWDOC GP Out of Hours Service will operate in Donegal from 6pm on Friday, December 22nd to 8am, Wednesday December 27th and from 6pm on Friday, December 29th to Tuesday, January 2nd at 8am.

Dr Aine Mc Namara, Director of HSE Public Health West / North West says high levels of respiratory viruses including flu, COVID-19 and RSV are circulating in the community.

Tony Canavan, CEO of Saolta University Health Care Group is reminding people that EDs are for people with a serious injury or life-threatening emergency.

