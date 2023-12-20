David Cawley signs for Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the signing of experienced David Cawley for the 2024 season.

The veteran midfielder signs from neighbouring Sligo Rovers where he was club captain. Cawley has over 300 Premier Division to his name across spells with the Bit O’ Red, St. Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United.

The Mayo man brings a wealth of experience to a young Harps squad eager to improve in 2024 and compete for promotion. The Cawley joins Success Edogun and Conor Tourish as new arrivals this offseason as Murph continues to build for next season.

Harps Manager Darren Murphy told club media: “David first came to my attention through Kevin McHugh once word broke that he would be leaving Sligo Rovers. We knew it was something we needed for the squad for the coming season, he brings a wealth of experience competing in the Premier Division for so long and being a great Captain at Sligo. He’s someone who will be a leader on the pitch and off the pitch. He’s someone who can really help our younger players with his invaluable knowledge and experience, especially on in-game situations and in the heat of battle.

I’m delighted to have him signed up now for 2024. He is a terrific midfielder and a shining example of what it means to be a top professional in this league. He is a fantastic addition to the squad and to the club, and I’m sure the fans will look forward to seeing him in the blue and white now next season.”

Cawley told Finnharps.ie “I’m delighted to sign with Finn Harps for next season. When I got the call from Kevin and he spoke about their plans for the year and where I fit in I knew it was the right move for me.

I’ve had many battles with Harps during my career and Finn Park has always been a tough place to go, so I’m excited to have it be my home ground now and hopefully we can make the place a real fortress next season and kick on up the table. It’s a great club, with great people behind the scenes and on the terraces. I’m buzzing to get to work with the lads now in preseason and to get out in front of the fans once the season kicks off in February.”